* Market pushes up on late speculator, trade buying
* Ideal weather in Florida keeps market on defensive
NEW YORK, April 3 Orange juice futures ended up
marginally on Tuesday on buying by small speculators after the
market had ended the last two sessions at six-month lows,
although ideal weather for growers in Florida kept contracts on
the defensive, analysts said.
The key May contract for frozen concentrated orange juice
rose 0.25 cent to end at $1.625 per lb, moving from $1.60
to $1.6275. On Monday, it closed at the lowest level for the
spot contract since early October, Thomson Reuters data showed.
In March, the benchmark contract dropped 11.44 percent.
"I think without any problems in Florida, we're headed to
the $1.50 area," Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith
said.
Traded volume on Tuesday of around 4,000 lots was about 40
percent above the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
The market tested support near $1.60, basis May, but ran
into modest trade support and popped back up, dealers said.
Since peaking over $2 a lb in January, the market has lost
almost 20 percent in value.
The market had rallied in January after a prohibited
fungicide turned up in U.S. imports of Brazilian juice.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded
some shipments, but fears of a crunch have eased because there
are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market. Retail demand
has also been weak, analysts said.
The storm premium buying that is usually seen with the
approach of the annual hurricane season is still a few weeks
away. Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.
The market continued to monitor conditions in California,
where agriculture officials are scrambling to head off the
spread of the citrus greening bacteria that is fatal to citrus
trees.
California is the second-biggest citrus producer in the
country, after Florida. Market reaction to the news has been
lackluster so far, dealers said.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Dale Hudson)