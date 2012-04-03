* Market pushes up on late speculator, trade buying * Ideal weather in Florida keeps market on defensive NEW YORK, April 3 Orange juice futures ended up marginally on Tuesday on buying by small speculators after the market had ended the last two sessions at six-month lows, although ideal weather for growers in Florida kept contracts on the defensive, analysts said. The key May contract for frozen concentrated orange juice rose 0.25 cent to end at $1.625 per lb, moving from $1.60 to $1.6275. On Monday, it closed at the lowest level for the spot contract since early October, Thomson Reuters data showed. In March, the benchmark contract dropped 11.44 percent. "I think without any problems in Florida, we're headed to the $1.50 area," Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said. Traded volume on Tuesday of around 4,000 lots was about 40 percent above the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. The market tested support near $1.60, basis May, but ran into modest trade support and popped back up, dealers said. Since peaking over $2 a lb in January, the market has lost almost 20 percent in value. The market had rallied in January after a prohibited fungicide turned up in U.S. imports of Brazilian juice. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded some shipments, but fears of a crunch have eased because there are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market. Retail demand has also been weak, analysts said. The storm premium buying that is usually seen with the approach of the annual hurricane season is still a few weeks away. Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. The market continued to monitor conditions in California, where agriculture officials are scrambling to head off the spread of the citrus greening bacteria that is fatal to citrus trees. California is the second-biggest citrus producer in the country, after Florida. Market reaction to the news has been lackluster so far, dealers said. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Dale Hudson)