* Market pushes up on late speculator, trade buying
* Ideal weather in Florida keeps market on defensive
NEW YORK, April 4 Orange juice futures fell 1
percent on Wednesday, ending at a six-month low as selling by
speculators more than offset trade buying amid plentiful
supplies, analysts said.
The key May contract for frozen concentrated orange juice
dropped 1.85 cents to end at $1.6065 per lb, the lowest
level for the spot contract since early October, Reuters data
showed.
Traded volume on Wednesday of around 3,000 lots nearly
doubled its 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
"The trade is a buyer with the specs selling, but the trade
isn't chasing it to take it higher," said one Florida-based
softs commodities trader.
"The supply situation would be even more bearish if not for
the recent fungicide problem from Brazil," the trader said.
The market had rallied in January after a prohibited
fungicide turned up in U.S. imports of Brazilian juice.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded
some shipments, but fears of a crunch have eased because there
are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market. Retail demand
has also been weak, analysts said.
Since peaking over $2 a lb in January, the market has lost
almost 20 percent in value.
The storm premium buying usually seen with the approach of
the annual hurricane season is still a few weeks away. Hurricane
season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.
The market continued to monitor conditions in California,
where agriculture officials are scrambling to head off the
spread of the citrus greening bacteria that is fatal to citrus
trees.
California is the second-biggest citrus producer in the
country, after Florida. Market reaction to the news has been
lackluster so far, dealers said.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)