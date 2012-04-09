* OJ slides to a 7-month low
* Trade awaits USDA crop report on Tuesday
NEW YORK, April 9 Orange juice futures closed at
a 7-month low on Monday, falling for a third straight session
due to near ideal growing weather in the major producing state
of Florida and ample supplies, traders.
Key May frozen concentrated orange juice dropped 5.90
cents, or 3.7 percent, to end at $1.528 per lb, after moving to
$1.5175 to $1.579.
Volume traded on Monday stood around 2,500 lots, slightly
above the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"There's plenty of supply," said The Price Group analyst
Jack Scoville. "There's not a whole lot of upside this week."
Traders said the market's outlook is weak and could soon
test key support at $1.50, basis the key May contract.
Traders also awaited an update on the 2011/12 Florida citrus
output from the U.S. Agriculture Department supply/demand report
on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
Open interest in the market, an indicator of investor
exposure, stood at 19,886 lots as of April 5, the lowest since
the middle of May 1999 or almost 13 years, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Carol Bishopric)