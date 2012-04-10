* OJ drops to lowest since late October 2010 * USDA crop report a non-factor for market NEW YORK, April 10 Orange juice futures finished at a 1-1/2 year low on Tuesday, posting its fourth straight losing session, as ideal growing weather in the growing state of Florida and technical sales hammered the market, traders said. Key May frozen concentrated orange juice dropped 5.85 cents or 3.8 percent to close at $1.4695 per lb, moving from $1.4365 to $1.524. It was the lowest close for the spot juice contract since Oct. 21, 2010, Thomson Reuters data. The market had lost almost 7.5 percent in value the last two sessions. Volume traded on Tuesday stood slightly over 4,800 lots, the highest since February 22, ICE Futures U.S. and Thomson Reuters data showed. "There is no speculative reason for the funds to be long juice," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith. The market is well supplied with product, traders said, and retail demand has been steady but not exactly strong given competition from rival juice drinks. Once the May contract dropped through the key support area at $1.50 and then $1.49, large stop-loss orders kicked in and drove the market lower, traders said. The monthly supply/demand report from the U.S. Agriculture Department containing an update on the 2011/12 Florida citrus crop failed to give the market a boost. USDA cut its estimate of Florida output to 145 million (90-lb) boxes, from 147 million it forecast last month. Open interest in the market, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 19,751 lots as of April 9, the lowest since the middle of May 1999 or almost 13 years, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Carol Bishopric)