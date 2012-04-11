* OJ falls further; hits lowest level since September 2010
* Traders eye support near $1.40 per lb
NEW YORK, April 11 Orange juice futures fell
more than 4 percent in heavy volume on Wednesday, touching a
fresh 18-month low, as receding frost and fungicide fears
bolstered bearish investor sentiment.
The plunge made orange juice the biggest loser within the
19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index as
sellers continued to pressure prices amid a lack of bullish
news.
"We had the fungicide development, then there was no freeze,
the crop size is OK, and demand is horrible, so there's no
reason to be long this market," said Country Hedging Inc analyst
Sterling Smith.
Key May frozen concentrated orange juice sank 5.25
cents, or 3.6 percent, to finish at $1.4170 per lb, after
dealing between $1.3835 and $1.4725.
It was the lowest close for the spot juice contract since
Sept. 3, 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
So far this week, the contract has lost more than 10 percent
of its value, but traders expect some price stability in the
days ahead.
"We breached the $1.40 level. We've taken it from $1.80 to
$1.40 in basically three weeks ... we've got to be getting
pretty close to being played out on the downside," one trader
said.
Volume traded on Wednesday reached above 5,700 lots in late
New York trade, more than double the 30-day average, preliminary
Thomson Reuters data showed.
On the supply side, the U.S. Agriculture Department cut its
estimate of Florida output to 145 million (90-lb) boxes, down
from its 147 million forecast last month.
Open interest in the market, an indicator of investor
exposure, stood at 19,860 lots as of April 10, ICE Futures U.S.
data showed.
(Reporting by Chris Kelly; editing by John Wallace)