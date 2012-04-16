* Market support at $1.40 holds * Lack of news, ideal Florida weather weighs NEW YORK, April 16 Orange juice futures settled slightly higher Monday on speculative buying as the market appears to be consolidating following its fall last week to an 18-month low, analysts said. Last week's fall made orange juice the biggest loser within the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index as the market sank on a lack of bullish news. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice added 0.50 cent to close at $1.4625 per lb, trading from $1.45 to $1.501. Kevin Sharpe of Basic Commodities in Florida said the market had fallen so much some bargain-hunting had to set in. The trade continued to monitor near ideal growing weather in Florida, the country's leading citrus producer. Last Wednesday, the contract finished at $1.417, having touched a session low of $1.3835. It was the lowest close for the spot juice contract since Sept. 3, 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The contract had fallen more than 10 percent in value, but traders expect the market to hold its ground. Volume traded on Monday stood around 2,000 lots, about 5 percent under the 30-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest in the market, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 20,382 lots as of April 13, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)