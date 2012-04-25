* Market recovers after hitting 19-month lows this week * July contract sets up $1.40-$1.50 trading range NEW YORK, April 25 Orange juice futures settled higher Wednesday on speculative bargain hunting after this week's fall to a 19-month low, said analysts who added that the market seemed to have set up a new trading range for now, analysts said. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 4.90 cents, or 3.45 percent, to end at $1.4675 per lb, moving from $1.4175 to $1.469. On Tuesday, the contract ended at $1.4185 which marked the lowest settlement in 19 months for the second-position contract, according to Thomson Reuters data. Country Hedging Inc. analyst Sterling Smith said juice was "looking to set a range of about $1.40 to $1.50." Traders said the combination of good growing weather in citrus powerhouse Florida and weak retail demand has put almost constant pressure on the market. Volume traded on Wednesday amounted to over 1,600 lots which was 40 percent under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for the second day in a row to stand at 20,616 lots as of April 24, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)