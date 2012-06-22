* Market edges up on spec short-covering
* Possible tropical depression may form near Florida
NEW YORK, June 22 Orange juice futures ended
slightly higher Friday on speculative buying as the trade kept a
wary eye on a weather system in the Gulf that may gain strength
over the weekend, analysts said.
The U.S. National Weather Service said the low pressure
system off the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico has a high chance of
becoming a storm in the next day or two. Traders are wondering
if the system will push toward Florida and drench citrus groves
there.
Key September frozen concentrated orange juice added
0.20 cent to close at $1.157 per lb, dealing from $1.15 to
$1.1695. It was an inside day since the range is within
Thursday's $1.1475 to $1.178 trading band.
For the week, the market is up 5.85 percent.
On Wednesday, the contract finished at $1.1675, the loftiest
close for the second position juice contract since June 7,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
"That tropical depression is giving some steadiness to this
market. At the least, it's a reminder it's storm season and
Florida could get hit," a dealer said.
Florida is the leading citrus producer in the United States.
Analysts said the market is building in a premium as the
calendar approaches the period when storm activity picks up in
the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea basin.
Storms which menace Florida usually from July to October,
market sources said.
Spread trade was a feature as investors moved positions out
of the spot month and into the back contracts before July
deliveries begin next month.
Volume traded on Friday was almost 5,000 lots, about 80
percent above the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for
the fifth session in a row to stand at 24,158 lots as of June
21, the lowest level since May 25, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)