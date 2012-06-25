* Market turns lower as Debby not likely to damage groves
* Heavy rain from storm likely beneficial to citrus
NEW YORK, June 25 Orange juice futures ended
lower on Monday on easing supply worries as Tropical Storm Debby
weakened and appeared unlikely to cause significant damage to
citrus groves in the Florida growing region.
The OJ market rose earlier in the session on speculative
buying, but gains soon fizzled after it was clear that Debby was
weakening in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and its winds were
not expected to be strong enough to cause crop damage.
"There is no support from the trade because of the storm,
which is forecast to bring beneficial rains to the citrus," said
one Florida-based softs trader.
Debby weakened slightly as it moved slowly over the northern
Gulf of Mexico on Monday, dumping heavy rains and threatening to
bring flooding and tornadoes to parts of Florida.
Florida is the leading citrus producer in the United States.
Key September frozen concentrated orange juice eased
0.55 cent to close at $1.1515 per lb, dealing from $1.1465 to
$1.1760.
Volume traded on Friday was around 2,200 lots, largely in
line with its 250-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Some investors took profits after the contract finished up
nearly 6 percent last week on expected supply disruptions during
the hurricane season which is just under way.
Analysts said the market is building in a premium as the
calendar approaches the period when storm activity picks up in
the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea basin.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell to
22,654 lots on Friday versus 24,158 on Thursday, ICE Futures
U.S. data showed.
(Reporting By Frank Tang; editing by Jim Marshall)