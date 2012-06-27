* Market gains on spec short-covering * Trade back to monitoring Florida weather NEW YORK, June 27 Orange juice futures settled higher Wednesday on speculative short-covering as traders and players kept an eye on the weather for Florida's citrus groves, analysts said. Benchmark September frozen concentrated orange juice climbed 2.30 cents or 2.07 percent to conclude at $1.1345 per lb, dealing from $1.106 to $1.149. It was an inside day as that trading range held within Tuesday's $1.102 to $1.1515 band. Last Wednesday, the contract finished at $1.1675 which marked the loftiest close for the second-position juice contract since June 7, Thomson Reuters data showed. Citrus groves were given a pass by Tropical Storm Debby, which weakened Wednesday to a tropical depression and left a sodden Florida in its wake. But there was lingering concern that a severe storm may eventually hit the Sunshine State. Florida is the biggest citrus producing state in the country. The peak period when a storm could menace Florida usually runs from late July through the middle of October. The Altantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and ends Nov. 30. "For now, we're grinding higher," said Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. Analysts said the market was keeping an eye on storm formation in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Spread trading was a feature as investors moved positions out of the spot month and into the back contracts before July deliveries begin next month. Volume traded on Wednesday amounted to almost 2,900 lots, slightly above the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for the first time in eight sessions to stand at 22,579 lots as of June 21, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. > TAKE A LOOK-Weakened Debby leaves Florida flooded (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)