By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 28 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday
after putting in their best daily performance in two weeks on
Tuesday, with investors taking profits in blue chip issues that
have recently outperformed the market.
Declines were led by large-cap technology shares, with
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd easing 0.7 percent from
an all-time intraday high hit on Tuesday while LG Electronics
Inc fell 4.3 percent.
"The KOSPI closely tracked Wall Street, undergoing a
correction in the wake of a large rally as the market tries to
cool off and fine-tune itself" said Daewoo Securities analyst
Kim Hak-gyun.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed
0.4 percent to close at 2,031.74 after gaining 1 percent on
Tuesday.
The index got off to a flying start this year but the rally
has stalled, and it has traded in a narrow 1,980 to 2,060 range
this month on a lack of clear, positive signals and pressure
from persistent worries about slower growth in China. It is up
11 percent for the year to date.
LG Display Co Ltd tumbled 4.9 percent on fears
of fiercer competition in LCDs after Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd snapped up $808 million worth of new
shares in Sharp Corp.
Builders also lost ground, with GS Construction
tumbling 4.6 percent and Daewoo Engineering & Construction
declining 2.3 percent.
Automakers outperformed with Hyundai Motor Co
rising 2.9 percent. KIA Motors Corp advanced 2.8
percent after saying its U.S plant would resume full production
following delays due to a fire at a major parts supplier.
Shipbuilders lent support, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd up 0.9 percent and Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd gaining 0.8 percent.
Offshore investors who led the rally on Tuesday with their
largest net buying session in two weeks, sold a net 72.8 billion
won ($64.2 million) worth of shares.
Some 526 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse,
while declining shares outnumbered winners 467 to 340.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index fell 0.4 percent, as
did the tech-heavy KOSDAQ index.
($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)