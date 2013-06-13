SEOUL, June 13 There is no sign of foreign
investors trying to sell out of South Korea's domestic bond
market but the government is closely watching the market, a
finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
"There's no problem in supply and demand (of domestic bonds)
but some sense of anxiety in sentiment," Kim Jin-myung, head of
the ministry's treasury bond department, said of growing
investor anxiety over a potential capital flight out of emerging
markets as particpants speculate on the timing of a reduction in
the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme.
(Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing
by Eric Meijer)