SEOUL, June 20 Foreign investors bought a net
446.2 billion won ($394.6 million) worth of South Korean
domestic bonds on Thursday, almost equal to net stock sales by
foreigners, data showed.
It was the biggest daily net purchase of South Korean bonds
by foreigners since June 10, data from the finance ministry
showed, although bond prices fell sharply across the board in
line with a broad cross-market selloff in Asia.
On Seoul's main stock exchange, foreign investors sold a net
446.8 billion won worth of shares on Thursday, the data showed.
The benchmark KOSPI fell 2 percent, extending its losses
since late May to 8 percent on fears that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will begin to taper back stimulus and on growing signs
that China's economy is losing momentum.
($1 = 1130.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)