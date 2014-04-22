(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 22 Seoul shares rose slightly on
Tuesday, rebounding after modest losses in the prior session, as
foreign investors shrugged off declines in Chinese shares and
extended their buying spree into South Korean firms.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.25 percent at 2,004.22 points. Foreigners were net buyers
of local stocks for the sixth consecutive session.
Foreign purchases of local shares and dollar sales by
exporters pulled the won up a notch to finish
onshore trade at 1,037.7 per dollar from 1,039.0 on Monday.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)