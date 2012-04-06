SEOUL, April 6 The won slipped in early Friday trade, hurt by rising bond yields in weaker euro-zone countries and dollar demand linked to dividend payments to foreign investors by South Korean companies. The won was quoted at 1,132.2 to the dollar at 0030 GMT, compared to Thursday's domestic close of 1,127.3. KB Financial Group is expected to pay 174.0 billion won ($154.35 million) worth of dividends to foreign investors on Friday, according to Reuters calculations. Seoul shares were down 0.12 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 points at 103.80. 0030 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,132.2 1,127.3 Yen/won 13.7704/745 13.7041/152 *KTB futures 103.80 103.75 KOSPI 2,026.32 2,028.77 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)