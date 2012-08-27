SEOUL, Aug 27 The South Korean won edged lower in early domestic trade on Monday, trading at its weakest levels in more than three weeks as the decline of Samsung Electronics shares decline weighed on the local stock market. The won was quoted at 1,136.3 against the dollar as of 0026 GMT, its weakest since Aug. 3, compared with 1,134.1 at the end of onshore trade on Friday. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.4 percent at 1,912.26. Samsung Electronics shares opened down nearly 7 percent after a U.S. jury found that the firm copied key features of Apple products and awarded the U.S. company $1.05 billion in damages. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 points at 106.11. 0026 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,136.3 1,134.1 Yen/won 14.4065/202 14.4251/371 *KTB futures 106.11 106.06 KOSPI 1,912.26 1,919.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)