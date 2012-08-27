* Samsung selloff weighs on won * Moody's ratings upgrade supports won after noon * Bond prices rise on ratings upgrade (Updates to close) By Christine Kim SEOUL, Aug 27 The South Korean won edged down to a more than 3-week low on Monday, tugged lower by a big selloff in Samsung Electronics, although it later regained some ground on a sovereign credit rating upgrade by Moody's. The local currency stood at 1,135.4 against the dollar at the end of local trade, compared with Friday's domestic close at 1,134.1. Its intraday low of 1,137.1 was the lowest since Aug. 3. Samsung Electronics' shares tumbled more than 7 percent on Monday after an adverse ruling in a patent battle with Apple, wiping $12 billion off the company's market value and pulling down the domestic stock market and the won. The currency pared its losses around noon after Moody's raised South Korea's sovereign credit rating by one notch to the highest on record, citing economic resilience and reduced external vulnerability of the country's banks. However, the won's moves throughout the day were minimal, as the two events had little impact on offshore investors. "The market overall wasn't energetic today," said a local bank dealer in Seoul. "It had little to go on despite it being the end of the month." Seoul shares closed down 0.1 percent while foreign investors were net buyers of 350.6 billion won ($309.16 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Monday. Local bond prices rose after Moody's upgraded the sovereign credit rating, with the local stock market's losses also feeding futures contract sales. September futures on three-year treasury bonds added 0.07 points to 106.13. Yields on the benchmark five-year treasury bonds and three-year treasury bonds shed 2 basis points each. Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,135.4 1,134.1 Yen/won 14.4208/346 14.4251/371 *KTB futures 106.13 106.06 5-yr treasury bonds 2.91 pct 2.93 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 2.81 pct 2.83 pct Average call rate 3.04 pct ~ ^6-mth KORIBOR 3.13 pct 3.13 pct KOSPI 1,917.87 1,919.81 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ^ Korea interbank offered rate ($1 = 1134.0500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoungho; Editing by Richard Pullin)