* Won also weighed by foreign bond mkt outflows, STX Offshore news * Bond prices rise amid reduced risk appetite (Updates to close) By Se Young Lee SEOUL, April 2 The South Korean won fell in domestic trade on Tuesday, giving up early gains on heightened tensions with North Korea as well as foreigners' bond market outflows and on news of STX Offshore & Shipbuilding's financial troubles. The local currency was quoted at 1,118.0 against the dollar at the end of onshore trading, compared with 1,114.8 on Monday. The won fell into negative territory towards the close on news that North Korea will restart the Yongbyon nuclear reactor. This could could allow the country to increase its plutonium stockpile needed for nuclear weapons, which would further escalate the standoff in the peninsula. The credit default swap premium on South Korea's 5-year global sovereign bonds extended its recent climb to 82.67 basis points late on Tuesday as tensions mounted, the highest since early October last year, from around 80 basis points on Monday, acording to a quotation by Markit Group. "The psychological effect of the North Korea news was bigger than expected," a foreign bank dealer. Dealers also said foreign outflows from the bond market continued to pressure the won. News that STX Offshore, a shipbuilder and part of a major conglomerate in STX Group, is seeking financial support from existing creditors, also raised fears about the company's other affiliates and stoked general risk aversion. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.5 percent at 1,986.15. Foreingers were net sellers of 31.9 billion Korean won worth of local shares on Tuesday. Local bonds rose amid heightened geopolitical tension. June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 107.18. The yield on the five-year treasury bonds fell by one basis point, while the yield on three-year treasury bonds fell by two basis points. Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,118.0 1,114.8 Yen/won 12.0277/393 11.8711/783 *KTB futures 107.18 107.14 5-yr treasury bonds 2.56 pct 2.57 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 2.47 pct 2.49 pct Average call rate 2.77 pct 2.79 pct ^6-mth KORIBOR 2.74 pct 2.75 pct KOSPI 1,986.15 1,995.99 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ^ Korea interbank offered rate (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoungho; Editing by Kim Coghill)