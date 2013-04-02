* Won also weighed by foreign bond mkt outflows, STX
* Bond prices rise amid reduced risk appetite
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, April 2 The South Korean won fell
in domestic trade on Tuesday, giving up early gains on
heightened tensions with North Korea as well as foreigners' bond
market outflows and on news of STX Offshore & Shipbuilding's
financial troubles.
The local currency was quoted at 1,118.0 against
the dollar at the end of onshore trading, compared with 1,114.8
on Monday.
The won fell into negative territory towards the close on
news that North Korea will restart the Yongbyon nuclear reactor.
This could could allow the country to increase its plutonium
stockpile needed for nuclear weapons, which would further
escalate the standoff in the peninsula.
The credit default swap premium on South Korea's 5-year
global sovereign bonds extended its recent climb to 82.67 basis
points late on Tuesday as tensions mounted, the highest since
early October last year, from around 80 basis points on Monday,
acording to a quotation by Markit Group.
"The psychological effect of the North Korea news was bigger
than expected," a foreign bank dealer.
Dealers also said foreign outflows from the bond market
continued to pressure the won.
News that STX Offshore, a shipbuilder and part of a major
conglomerate in STX Group, is seeking financial support from
existing creditors, also raised fears about the company's other
affiliates and stoked general risk aversion.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index
ended down 0.5 percent at 1,986.15. Foreingers were net sellers
of 31.9 billion Korean won worth of local shares on Tuesday.
Local bonds rose amid heightened geopolitical tension. June
futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to
107.18.
The yield on the five-year treasury bonds fell
by one basis point, while the yield on three-year treasury bonds
fell by two basis points.
Close Prev close
Dollar/won 1,118.0 1,114.8
Yen/won 12.0277/393 11.8711/783
*KTB futures 107.18 107.14
5-yr treasury bonds 2.56 pct 2.57 pct
3-yr treasury bonds 2.47 pct 2.49 pct
Average call rate 2.77 pct 2.79 pct
^6-mth KORIBOR 2.74 pct 2.75 pct
KOSPI 1,986.15 1,995.99
* Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds
^ Korea interbank offered rate
