SEOUL, July 19 The South Korean won rose for a fifth straight session early on Thursday to a two-week high as investors sell dollars while keeping an eye out for possible dollar sales linked to a block sale of Hyundai Motor stock. The local currency was quoted at 1,138.7 against the dollar at 0025 GMT, compared to Wednesday's onshore close at 1,142.6. It brushed by 1,137.8 shortly after opening, the highest seen since July 6. South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries raised $614 million by selling a 1.5 percent stake in Hyundai Motor on Tuesday, with as much as $430 million in dollars expected to be sold by foreign participants. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.27 percent to 1,817.76 points. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 105.93. 0025 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,138.7 1,142.6 Yen/won 14.4480/573 14.4324/492 *KTB futures 105.93 105.93 KOSPI 1,817.76 1,794.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)