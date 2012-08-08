* Won traces jump in domestic stock market
* Construction order lifts sentiment towards won
* Bond price movements capped as rate decision awaited
(Updates to close)
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Aug 8 The South Korean won rose
for a third straight day, shadowing the domestic stock market's
movements as investors were attracted to risky assets on
persistent hopes that moves may soon be taken to ease troubles
in the euro zone.
The local currency shed early morning losses to
stand at 1,128.3 against the dollar at the end of local trade,
compared with Tuesday's domestic close of 1,128.8.
Seoul shares rose 0.9 percent to 1,903.23, as
investors were eager to add to portfolios. Offshore investors
alone made a net purchase of 730.3 billion won ($646.94 million)
of shares on Wednesday, the biggest net buying since Feb. 2.
Expectations of dollar sales linked to a $700 million
contract won by South Korea's POSCO Engineering and Construction
also lifted the won.
The South Korean builder had won the order to build a power
generation plant and a transformer in Iraq on Wednesday.
"The market shook after news of POSCO's contract, but we are
not sure whether dollars were sold or not. However, bids for
dollars limited the won's rise as investors' appetite for the
greenback was strong at the 1,120 won level," said a local bank
dealer in Seoul.
Local bond prices have shown limited movement since Tuesday
as investors await the Bank of Korea's rate decision on
Thursday. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters said the
central bank would hold its monetary policy rate after it made a
surprise cut in July.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose
0.04 points to 106.30.
Yield on the benchmark three-year treasury bonds
fell 2 basis points to 3.76 percent, while the
yield on the five-year treasury bonds shed 1 basis
point to 2.86 percent.
Close Prev close
Dollar/won 1,128.3 1,128.8
Yen/won 14.3902/4040 14.4224/294
*KTB futures 106.30 106.26
5-yr treasury bonds 2.86 pct 2.87 pct
3-yr treasury bonds 2.76 pct 2.78 pct
Average call rate 3.01 pct 2.98 pct
^6-mth KORIBOR 3.10 pct 3.11 pct
KOSPI 1,903.23 1,886.80
* Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds
^ Korea interbank offered rate
($1 = 1128.8500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)