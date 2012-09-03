SEOUL, Sept 3 The South Korean won edged higher in early domestic trade on Monday, lifted by continuing hopes for additional stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and potential supply of around $1 billion in dollars related to a major stock sale. The local currency was quoted at 1,133.7 against the dollar as of 0025 GMT, compared with 1,134.7 at the end of onshore trade Friday. Dealers say the won is being supported because around $1 billion in dollars could be sold in the Seoul market due to the purchase by foreign investors of Daewoo International's stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.9 percent at 1,888.85. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.13 points at 106.43. 0025 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,133.7 1,134.7 Yen/won 14.4751/895 14.4594/788 *KTB futures 106.43 106.30 KOSPI 1,888.85 1,905.12 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)