* Won snaps two-day losing streak
* Bond prices rise on Bank of Korea rate cut speculation
* 10-year t-bond yield ends on par with 3.00 pct BOK policy
rate
(Updates to close)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Sept 3 The South Korean won rose
in domestic trade on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak on
hopes for aggressive measures from the European Central Bank
later this week, as well as a rebound in local stocks.
The local currency was quoted at 1,131.0 at the
end of onshore trade, compared with 1,134.7 at the end of the
Seoul session on Friday.
Dealers said renewed hopes for additional stimulus from the
U.S. and Europe as well as expectations for around $1 billion in
dollars to be sold because of Daewoo International's
sale of its stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance lifted the
won.
"Local stocks also rebounded into positive territory, so
domestic and external conditions are favorable for the won's
gain against the dollar," one local dealer said, adding that
exporters' dollar selling also contributed to the local
currency's strength.
Other dealers suspected that some of the foreigners buying
into the Kyobo Life stake sale likely sold some dollars during
Monday's session to make the necessary payment for the life
insurer's shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index
ended up 0.4 percent at 1,912.71 after falling as much as 1.1
percent. Foreigners were net buyers of 66.2 billion won ($58.35
million) worth of local stocks on Monday.
Local bonds edged higher, lifted by heightened expectations
for an additional rate cut by the Bank of Korea as fresh export
and manufacturing data pointed to further slowing in the
economy. September futures on three-year treasury bonds
ended up 0.05 points at 106.35.
Yield on the 10-year treasury bonds fell 2
basis points to 3.00 percent, on par with the central bank's
base rate and reflecting market expectations for
further monetary easing.
Yield on the benchmark five-year treasury bonds
fell three basis points from Friday's close, while the yield on
three-year treasury bonds fell one basis point.
Close Prev close
Dollar/won 1,131.0 1,134.7
Yen/won 14.4387/526 14.4594/788
*KTB futures 106.35 106.30
5-yr treasury bonds 2.83 pct 2.86 pct
3-yr treasury bonds 2.75 pct 2.76 pct
Average call rate 3.07 pct ~
^6-mth KORIBOR 3.10 pct 3.11 pct
KOSPI 1,912.71 1,905.12
* Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds
^ Korea interbank offered rate
($1 = 1134.6250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)