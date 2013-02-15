* Won marks biggest weekly gain in 14 months * Bond prices lifted by foreigners (Updates to close) By Se Young Lee SEOUL, Feb 15 The South Korean won rose to a three-week high in domestic trade Friday, buoyed by dollar-selling by exporters, foreign inflows into local markets and the yen's rise against the currency. The local currency was quoted at 1,078.3 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, the strongest since Jan. 25, compared with 1,083.8 at the end of the Seoul session on Thursday. The won rose by 1.6 percent against the dollar this week, marking the sharpest gain since the week that ended on Dec. 4, 2011, retracing some of its losses from earlier this year stemming from fears about fresh measures by local authorities to curb the currency's appreciation. Dealers said the dollar's overnight decline against the yen pushed the won higher as this meant the yen-won cross rate will rise, reducing the risk of potential intervention by local foreign-exchange authorities in a bid to support local exporters' price competitiveness. "Market sentiment (for the dollar-won rate) is definitely down," a local bank dealer said, adding that there were few dollar buyers in the market. Exporters were seen selling dollars throughout the session while foreigners continued to buy the won. Foreign inflows to the local markets also boosted the local currency further. ING Groep said late Thursday that it sold its 5 percent stake in KB Financial for about 500 million euros ($667.08 million), and dealers said much of those shares were bought by other foreign institutions who in turn needed to sell dollars to pay for their allotted shares. The won may continue to receive support from offshore investors next week, with a Reuters survey showing that investors have resumed building bullish positions on the won . The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.1 percent at 1,981.18. Foreigners were net buyers of 1.9 billion ($1.75 million)worth of local shares on Friday. Local bonds rose as foreigners continued to buy futures contracts. March futures on three-year treasury bonds ended up 0.05 points at 106.39. Yield on the five-year treasury bonds ended down two basis points, and yield on the three-year treasury bonds fell by one basis point. Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,078.3 1,083.8 Yen/won 11.6483/608 11.5750/805 *KTB futures 106.39 106.34 5-yr treasury bonds 2.84 pct 2.86 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 2.72 pct 2.73 pct Average call rate ~ 2.81 pct ^6-mth KORIBOR 2.83 pct 2.83 pct KOSPI 1,981.18 1,979.61 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ^ Korea interbank offered rate ($1 = 0.7495 euros) ($1 = 1083.7000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoungho; Editing by)