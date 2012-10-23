SEOUL Oct 23 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.43 percent at 1,933.43 points as of 0234 GMT on Tuesday.

Stocks on the move include:

** HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES **

Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 3.3 percent on Tuesday, after the shipbuilder said it will conduct its first ever "voluntary retirement" program.

South Korean shipbuilders are hurt by the prolonged euro zone crisis, and the shipbuilding index has slumped 13 percent to 1,482 points from its Sept. 17 high of 1,707.

**LG DISPLAY **

Shares in LG Display were up 2.4 percent on Tuesday ahead of Apple Inc's launch of a smaller iPad in the United States.

Shares in the flatscreen maker, which is a major supplier to Apple, have risen 12 percent since Oct. 9, gaining in all but two sessions.

LG Display will announce its third quarter results on Friday, which the market anticipates will reflect rising prices for TV panels. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Anand Basu)