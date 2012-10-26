SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.32 percent at 1,918.35 points as of 0007 GMT. The index opened down 0.36 percent a few minutes ago.

Stocks on the move on Friday include:

**WOONGJIN COWAY **

**WOONGJIN HOLDINGS **

Shares in Woongjin Coway jumped 10.9 percent in the early trade on Friday.

Shares of parent company Woongjin Holdings was up 14.9 percent.

A court said on Thursday that cash-strapped Woongjin Holdings is willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal signed in August to sell a near 30 percent controlling stake in the water purifier maker to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)