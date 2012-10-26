SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.32 percent at 1,918.35 points as of
0007 GMT. The index opened down 0.36 percent a few minutes ago.
Stocks on the move on Friday include:
**WOONGJIN COWAY **
**WOONGJIN HOLDINGS **
Shares in Woongjin Coway jumped 10.9 percent
in the early trade on Friday.
Shares of parent company Woongjin Holdings was
up 14.9 percent.
A court said on Thursday that cash-strapped Woongjin
Holdings is willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal signed in
August to sell a near 30 percent controlling stake in the water
purifier maker to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)