SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 1 percent at 1,917.59 as of 0050 GMT. The
index opened up 1.16 percent.
Stocks on the move on Friday include:
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **
Samsung Heavy Industries rose 5.5 percent to 34,500 won
after posting better-than-expected earnings on Thursday.
The world's second-largest shipbuilder said its
July-September operating profit increased by 39 percent from a
year earlier.
"Samsung Heavy outperformed its fellow shipbuilders on its
edge in drill ships, which provide better margins," said Huh
Sung-duk, a sector analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
However, Huh was less bullish about the firm's
fourth-quarter outlook, saying that Samsung Heavy will not be
immune to slowing orders amid the prolonged economic slump.
