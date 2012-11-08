SEOUL Nov 8 South Korea's main KOSPI index
was down 1.1 percent at 1,916.39 as of 0124 GMT. The
index opened down 1.29 percent.
Stocks on the move on Thursday include:
**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP **
Shares in GS Engineering & Construction fell 8.1 percent to
56,400 won after the South Korean builder reported a 74 percent
drop in third-quarter operating profit to 49.1 billion won
($45.23 million).
"Although [GS E&C's] total revenue is expected to increase
in the fourth quarter, the company's cost-sales ratio is
unlikely to make a rapid improvement," Emily Kim, a construction
sector analyst at Hyundai Securities, wrote in a note.
($1 = 1085.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)