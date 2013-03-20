SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.4 percent at 1,972.53 points as of 0253
GMT. The index opened down 0.5 percent at 1,969.19.
Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:
**HYUNDAI E&C OUTPERFORMS SECTOR ON LARGE-SCALE ORDERS**
Shares in Hyundai Engineering & Construction
rose 2 percent near mid-session, outperforming local builders
on announcements of large-scale orders.
Hyundai E&C said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it won
a $1.89 billion order to build facilities to transport and treat
oil from offshore sites in the United Arab Emirates from the Abu
Dhabi Marine Operating Company.
Hyundai E&C also said on Wednesday a consortium consisting
of Hyundai E&C and Daewoo International won a $819
million order to build a power plant in Talimarjan, Uzbekistan,
from the country's state utility Uzbekenergo.
Shares in Daewoo International were up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)