SEOUL, April 16 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.5 percent at 1,911.71 points as of 0028 GMT. The index opened down 1.1 percent at 0000 GMT.

Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:

**STX OFFSHORE UP ON UNIT'S RIGHTS ISSUE REPORT**

Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co gained 11.1 percent in early trading after media reported that STX Dalian Shipbuilding Co, a China subsidiary of STX Offshore, is pursuing a rights issue worth 1 trillion won ($892.34 million).

Shares in STX Corp, STX Offshore's largest shareholder, also rose 5.7 percent.

A spokesman for STX Corp said China-based banks are conducting due diligence on STX Dalian to review the possible infusion of funds, but the size and method of funding has not been decided.

STX Offshore has previously sought aid from creditor banks to resolve its debt problems after its parent firm shed assets to keep affiliates afloat. ($1 = 1120.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)