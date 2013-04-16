SEOUL, April 16 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.5 percent at 1,911.71 points as of 0028
GMT. The index opened down 1.1 percent at 0000 GMT.
Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:
**STX OFFSHORE UP ON UNIT'S RIGHTS ISSUE REPORT**
Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co gained
11.1 percent in early trading after media reported that STX
Dalian Shipbuilding Co, a China subsidiary of STX Offshore, is
pursuing a rights issue worth 1 trillion won ($892.34 million).
Shares in STX Corp, STX Offshore's largest
shareholder, also rose 5.7 percent.
A spokesman for STX Corp said China-based banks are
conducting due diligence on STX Dalian to review the possible
infusion of funds, but the size and method of funding has not
been decided.
STX Offshore has previously sought aid from creditor banks
to resolve its debt problems after its parent firm shed assets
to keep affiliates afloat.
($1 = 1120.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)