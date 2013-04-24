SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.9 percent at 1,934.96 points as of 0241
GMT. The index opened up 0.65 percent.
Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:
**STX UNITS JUMP ON RESCUE HOPES**
Shares in five affiliates of STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co
Ltd jumped more than 10 percent on media reports that a Korea
Development Bank (KDB)-led restructuring programme will kick off
this week, raising hopes for financial support to the troubled
group.
Local newswire EDaily reported that a cash injection of 600
billion won ($535.26 million) into STX Offshore will
be decided on this week, sending shares up by 12.8 percent.
STX Offshore had earlier sought aid from creditor banks to
resolve its debt problems after various asset sales by its
parent company failed to resolve its debt problems.
Shares in the parent STX Corp were up 14.9
percent. Affiliates STX Engine Co Ltd, STX Pan Ocean
and STX Heavy Industries also rose by 10
to 15 percent.
**HANATOUR FALLS ON BROKER DOWNGRADE**
Shares in South Korea's biggest tour agency, Hanatour
Service Inc, sank 5.9 percent after a local brokerage downgraded
its investment rating from "buy" to "hold."
Analysts at Hana Daetoo Securities cited slower bookings and
rising cancellations over concerns about the spread of bird flu
in China as the main reason for the rating cut.
($1 = 1120.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)