SEOUL May 8 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was flat at 1,954.37 as of 0052 GMT. The index opened up 0.4 percent at 1,961.73.

Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:

**SSANGYONG MOTOR SPIKES ON PRODUCTION SHIFT INCREASE PLAN**

Shares in Ssangyong Motor spiked nearly 12 percent after the company said it would increase production shifts.

The company plans to add a second shift to its third production line in Pyeongtaek, near Seoul, to meet growing demand for its sport utility vehicles at home and abroad, a Ssangyong Motor spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

This would be the first time since 2008 when the South Korean automaker will introduce a second shift, he added.

"News of shift increase has sparked expectations for more production, and this has fuelled appetite for shares," said Ahn Sang-jun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

The news puts Ssangyong in positive contrast with Hyundai Motor, its bigger peer, which is struggling with capacity constraints and ongoing labour disputes at home.

Shares in Hyundai Motor were up 0.2 percent.

0049GMT (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)