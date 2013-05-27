SEOUL May 27 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was up 0.36 percent at 1,980.59 as of 0430 GMT. The index opened up 0.06 percent at 1974.59.

Stocks on the move on Monday include:

**HANJIN SHARES SLIDE AFTER TAX EVASION REPORT**

Shares in Hanjin Shipping and its parent firm Hanjin Shipping Holdings Co Ltd lost ground on Monday after a local media report named the company's chairwoman Eun Young Choi as one among a number of business executives who set up a paper company overseas to evade taxes.

Hanjin Shipping declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in Hanjin Shipping were down more than 4 percent, while Hanjin Shipping Holdings lost 2 percent.

Broader transportation index was up 0.3 percent as of 0435 GMT.

0435 GMT (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)