SEOUL, June 11 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index fell 0.82 percent to 1,916.93 as of 0417 GMT. The
index opened up 0.02 percent at 1,933.10.
The following stock was on the move on Tuesday:
**KEPCO E&C SHARES TUMBLE ON ORDER SLOWDOWN WORRIES**
Shares in KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co Inc
tumbled on Tuesday amid mounting concerns that
orders for both domestic and overseas nuclear power plants may
be delayed, following a recent scandal that had prompted South
Korea to shut down two of its nuclear power plants.
"Uncertainty around (KEPCO E&C's) nuclear power plant order
is expected to persist for sometime," said Bum Su-jin, an
analyst at Samsung Securities in a note dated Monday.
Bum said a new order from Vietnam, which had been expected
to be finalised late this year or early next year, was seen
delayed till 2015, and lowered the target price by 3 percent to
94,000 won.
South Korea late last month suspended the operations of two
nuclear power reactors and extended a shutdown of a third to
replace cables that were supplied using fake
certificates.
Shares in KEPCO E&C, which specialises in nuclear power
plant designs and majority owned by Korea Electric Power Corp
, tumbled 6.9 percent to 71,100 won.
0421 GMT
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Anand Basu)