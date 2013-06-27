SEOUL, June 27 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was up 3.01 percent at 1,837.20 as of 0512 GMT. The index opened up 1.46 percent at 1,809.55.

The following stocks were on the move:

**HYUNDAI MOTOR JUMPS 5 PCT ON OUTLOOK, MARKET RALLY**

Hyundai Motor shares jumped more than 5 percent to their highest level in nearly three months, fuelled by a wider market rally and the automaker's improving earnings outlook.

"Hyundai Motor shares have gained on expectations its earnings will recover from the bottom hit in the first quarter, with the South Korean won stabilising and domestic production normalizing," said Chang Moon-su, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Hyundai is expected to announce its April to June earnings in late July.

"I expect the upward earnings trend to continue next year, because Hyundai plans to launch new models such as Genesis and Sonata," Chang said.

Hyundai Motor shares were up 4.8 percent at 218,000 Korean won ($190) each as of 0510 GMT, poised to gain for a fourth consecutive session and outperforming the market's 3 percent rise.

Other auto-related shares rallied, with affiliate Kia Motors up 4.2 percent and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis surging 6.8 percent.

**SAMSUNG RECOVERS AFTER HITTING 9-1/2-MONTH CLOSING LOW**

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares gained 4.4 percent after hitting a 9-1/2-month closing low in the previous session.

"Samsung Electronics shares had hit a rock bottom at 1.3 million won. They definitely have been oversold," said James Song, an analyst at Daewoo Securities,

Song said concerns over Samsung's flagship smartphone S4 have been "amply reflected" during shares' recent corrections.

Samsung Electronics' 12-month forward price earnings multiple stood at 5.6, compared with Apple Inc's 9.5, Thomson Reuters' StarMine data showed.

"Samsung will continue to report record profits this year. And so far the company has shown great agility in making differentiated products that stand out in saturated market," Song said.

Samsung Electronics shares rose 4.4 percent to 1.317 million won.

($1 = 1154.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anand Basu and Anupama Dwivedi)