SEOUL, June 27 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 3.01 percent at 1,837.20 as of 0512 GMT.
The index opened up 1.46 percent at 1,809.55.
The following stocks were on the move:
**HYUNDAI MOTOR JUMPS 5 PCT ON OUTLOOK, MARKET RALLY**
Hyundai Motor shares jumped more than 5 percent
to their highest level in nearly three months, fuelled by a
wider market rally and the automaker's improving earnings
outlook.
"Hyundai Motor shares have gained on expectations its
earnings will recover from the bottom hit in the first quarter,
with the South Korean won stabilising and domestic production
normalizing," said Chang Moon-su, an analyst at Eugene
Investment & Securities.
Hyundai is expected to announce its April to June earnings
in late July.
"I expect the upward earnings trend to continue next year,
because Hyundai plans to launch new models such as Genesis and
Sonata," Chang said.
Hyundai Motor shares were up 4.8 percent at 218,000 Korean
won ($190) each as of 0510 GMT, poised to gain for a fourth
consecutive session and outperforming the market's 3 percent
rise.
Other auto-related shares rallied, with affiliate Kia Motors
up 4.2 percent and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis
surging 6.8 percent.
**SAMSUNG RECOVERS AFTER HITTING 9-1/2-MONTH CLOSING LOW**
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares gained 4.4
percent after hitting a 9-1/2-month closing low in the previous
session.
"Samsung Electronics shares had hit a rock bottom at 1.3
million won. They definitely have been oversold," said James
Song, an analyst at Daewoo Securities,
Song said concerns over Samsung's flagship smartphone S4
have been "amply reflected" during shares' recent corrections.
Samsung Electronics' 12-month forward price earnings
multiple stood at 5.6, compared with Apple Inc's 9.5,
Thomson Reuters' StarMine data showed.
"Samsung will continue to report record profits this year.
And so far the company has shown great agility in making
differentiated products that stand out in saturated market,"
Song said.
Samsung Electronics shares rose 4.4 percent to 1.317 million
won.
0059 GMT
($1 = 1154.5000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anand
Basu and Anupama Dwivedi)