SEOUL Dec 5 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.2 percent at 1,931.87 points as of 0123
GMT. The junior Kosdaq index fell 1.1 percent at 497.35
points.
Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:
*NTELS RALLIES*
The shares of nTels surged by the daily limit of
15 percent after media reports that Japanese mobile operator
SoftBank Corp has invested 1.6 billion Korean won
($1.48 million) in the South Korean firm.
A unit of SoftBank Korea, SoftBank Ventures Korea, bought a
4.56 percent stake in the South Korean software provider for
fixed-line and mobile carriers in a block deal, media reports
said.
Officials at nTels were not available for comments
immediately.
($1 = 1083.4500 Korean won)
