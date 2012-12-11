SEOUL Dec 11 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was up 0.3 percent at 1,962.69 points as of 0109 GMT. The index opened up 0.26 percent.

Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:

**STX SURGES ON REPORT OF LIKELY UNIT STAKE SALE**

Shares in STX Corporation rose more than 5 percent following a local media report that the cash-strapped company was close to a deal to sell a controlling stake in Singapore-listed affiliate STX OSV Holdings.

STX Corp in August chose Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA as the preferred bidder for a 50.8 percent stake, valued at about $800 million.

A STX Corp official said on Tuesday that the stake sale appears imminent but declined to comment further.

Shares of its affiliates STX Engine, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding and STX Metal also rallied, while shipping unit STX Pan Ocean posted the biggest gain of 12.5 percent. (Reporting By Somang Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)