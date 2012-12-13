SEOUL Dec 13 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was up 0.4 percent at 1,983.92 points as of 0024 GMT. The index opened up 0.04 percent.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**Tongyang Inc **

Tongyang Inc rose by the daily permissible limit of 15 percent for the second consecutive day.

The company, which has five business divisions including construction and textiles, said on Wednesday that it is considering the possible sale of profitable units such as construction materials and home appliance manufacturing to improve its balance sheet.

Its tech services affiliate Tongyang Networks Corp also rose by over 14 percent in early trading.

(Reporting By Somang Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)