SEOUL Jan 14 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.08 percent at 1,995.09 as of 0046 GMT.
Stocks on the move on Monday include:
**LG DISPLAY**
Shares in LG Display, a supplier for Apple Inc.
, tumbled to their lowest levels in nearly three months,
after a media report said its Japanese peers cut panel output
for the iPhone 5.
The report by Nikkei fuelled market talks that Apple has
slashed component orders because of slower-than-expected sales
of its latest iPhone.
Analysts have also downgraded their earnings estimates for
the current quarter, citing possible order cuts. LG Display has
lost more than 7 percent this month, after a 10 percent slump in
December.
An LG Display spokeswoman said the company does not comment
on customers.
"Apple is not what it used to be. Apple suppliers had
enjoyed an Apple premium, but the Apple premium turned into an
Apple risk," said Kwon Sung-ryul, an analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
LG Display fell as much as 4 percent to 28,350 Korean won
($26.88), its lowest intraday level since Oct. 16.
**WOONGJIN HOLDINGS, WOONGJIN CHEMICAL**
Shares in Woongjin Holdings rose by the daily
limit of 15 percent after media reports said a court had
approved its plan to sell its chemical unit, Woongjin Chemical
. Shares in Woongjin Chemical also jumped nearly 15
percent.
The potential deal for a 46.3 percent stake in Woongjin
Chemical, is expected to fetch about 200 billion won ($190
million) to 250 billion won ($237 million), according to
MoneyToday.
"The expected sale has raised hope that Woongjin's balance
sheet would improve," said Lee Sang-koo, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
A spokesman for Woongjin Holdings was not immediately
available for comments.
($1 = 1054.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anand Basu and Subhranshu
Sahu)