SEOUL Jan 25South Korea's main KOSPI share
index slipped 0.6 percent at 1,953.62 points as of 0120
GMT.
Stocks on the move on Friday include:
**KIA MOTORS HITS OVER 2-YEAR-LOW**
Shares in Kia Motors extended their fall after
posting disappointing quarterly results, hit by the stronger
local currency and costs to compensate drivers for its false
mileage claims in North America.
South Korean automaker Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai
Motor, reported on Friday that its net profit fell
6.7 percent to 737 billion Korean won ($689.59 million) in the
October to December quarter, below a consensus forecast of 838
billion won, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Kia Motors slumped as much as 5 percent to 49,650
Korean won, their lowest intra-day level since Dec 22, 2010.
Hyundai Motor, which posted a surprise drop in quarterly
profit on Thursday, also continued losses, down 2.4 percent as
of 0117 GMT.
(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sunil Nair)