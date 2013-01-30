SEOUL Jan 30 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.4 percent at 1,963.77 as of 0522 GMT.
Stock on the move on Wednesday include:
**STX PAN OCEAN JUMPS**
Shares in STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd jumped as much as
12.84 percent, boosted by media reports that its advisers have
sent teaser letters for sale of a controlling stake of the
shipper to potential buyers.
An official for STX Corp, the top shareholder of
STX Pan Ocean, said Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered
delivered the letters, but did not elaborate.
Units of South Korean conglomerates SK Shipping Co Ltd
, CJ GLS and Hyundai Glovis are
named as possible buyers of the 36.1 percent stake worth 458.5
billion won ($423.52 million) owned by STX Corp, its affiliates
and STX executives.
($1 = 1082.6000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)