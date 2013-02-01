SEOUL Feb 1 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.6 percent at 1,950.96 points as of 0111
GMT.
Stocks on the move on Friday include:
**DOOSAN HEAVY PLUNGES**
Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction tumbled
nearly 9 percent as market rumours swirled that the shipbuilder
may issue new shares, two analysts said.
"There are rumours that Doosan Engineering & Construction,
the top shareholder of Doosan Heavy, may issue new shares," an
analyst told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"The size and reason for the possible rights issue have not
been known," another analyst said.
Other Doosan affiliates also tumbled, with Doosan
Engineering & Construction skidding 8.7 percent,
Doosan Co down 5.5 percent, Doosan Infracore
falling 4.5 percent and Doosan Engine
losing 5.2 percent.
Lee Seung-jae, a spokesman at Doosan Heavy Industries, said
he has not heard about such rumours, while an official at the
shipbuilder's investor relations team was not immediately
available for comments.
(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)