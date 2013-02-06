SEOUL Feb 6 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was up 0.17 percent at 1,941.68 points as of 0039 GMT. The index opened up 0.27 percent.

Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:

**SMALL BUILDERS RISE OF THAI WATER BID HOPES**

Dohwa Engineering and Korea Engineering Consultants jumped near the 15 percent daily limit on hopes that they will win some orders on the Thai government's 12 trillion won ($11 billion) water management infrastructure programme.

Local media reported on Monday that a consortium of Korean companies led by public utility K-water was the preferred bidder on all 10 projects of Thailand's efforts to prevent more flooding.

CNEWS, a construction industry news website, identified the firms involved in the bid, including Dohwa and Korea Engineering consultants.

The list also includes the construction and engineering units of South Korea's biggest conglomerates, such as Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Daewoo Engineering & Construction, whose shares did not move significantly.

"The stocks of big builders are unlikely to be much affected by a bid, until there is evidence that they are likely to win the orders," said Chae Sang-wook, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. ($1 = 1087.0500 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)