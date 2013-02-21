SEOUL Feb 21South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.61 percent at 2,012.32 points as of
0443 GMT.
Stocks on the move on Thursday include:
**TYRE MAKERS RALLY**
Shares of South Korean tyre makers rose after rubber prices
plunged and market data from France's Michelin spurred
expectations of a demand recovery.
Michelin, the world's second-largest tyremaker, said on
Wednesday that the U.S. replacement tyre market for passenger
cars and light trucks grew 6 percent in January from a year
earlier, while the corresponding figure for China jumped by 28
percent, offsetting a 4 percent fall in Europe.
"Michelin data fuelled hopes that U.S. demand has rebounded,
and combined with recent falls in rubber prices, tyre shares are
rallying today," said Lim Eun-young, an analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
The benchmark Tokyo rubber futures contract for July
delivery fell 3 percent on Thursday to its lowest in
eight weeks, tracking a sell-off in U.S. commodities after
speculation that a hedge fund was forced to sell positions
across metals and oil markets.
"Today's fall in rubber prices leave more room for tyre
makers to improve earnings," said Lee Hyun-soo, an analyst at
Kiwoom Securities.
Nexen Tire rallied 7.3 percent, Kumho Tire
gained 6 percent and Hankook Tire rose
1.8 percent.
(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)