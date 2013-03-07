SEOUL, March 7 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.4 percent at 2,012.15 points as of 0043
GMT. The index opened down 0.1 percent at 2,018.63.
Stocks on the move on Thursday include:
**LG DISPLAY UP ON HOPES OF INCREASED BUSINESS FROM APPLE**
Shares in LG Display Co Ltd rose 4 percent in
early trade on expectations that key Apple supplier
Sharp's new alliance with Samsung Electronics
could mean an increase in LG Display's sales to
Apple.
Sharp said on Wednesday that it will raise 10.3
billion yen ($110 million) through a share offer to Samsung
Electronics in a bid to bolster its finances.
"Sharp's standing within Apple could weaken on account of
this investment (...) as Sharp increases its business with
Samsung Electronics which could serve as a chance for LG Display
to expand its business with Apple," said Lee Seung-chul, an
analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Both Sharp and LG Display are Apple suppliers of display
panels.
**OCI GAINS ON IMPROVED POLYSILICON PRICES**
Shares in OCI Co Ltd rose 3.8 percent in early
trade after a report by a local brokerage said the polysilicon
manufacturer's production regained full capacity and the price
of polysilicon jumped more than 7 percent in a week.
"Since cutting production below 100 percent capacity in
Sept. 2012, OCI has returned to 100 percent production as demand
increases for solar energy facilities and inventory remains
low," wrote Choi Ji-hwan, an analyst at NH Securities.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)