SEOUL, July 23 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.9 percent at 1,898.04 as of 0107 GMT.
The following stocks were on the move:
**STEELMAKERS RALLY ON PRICE HIKE REPORT**
POSCO and other South Korean steelmakers
rallied, buoyed by a media report that Japan's Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have
agreed to raise steel prices, boosting hopes of a recovery in
the sector.
Nippon Steel also rallied, after the Nikkei said Japan's top
steelmaker will raise steel sheet prices by about 10 percent for
April-September as the yen falls.
"The report has reinforced hopes that other steelmaker in
the region will be able to follow suit in raising prices," said
Cho Kang-un, an analyst at Shinyong Investment & Securities.
"Chinese steel prices have been rising almost every day in
July, although questions remain whether the rebound will be
sustainable" Cho said.
($1 = 1118.9250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anand Basu)