SEOUL, April 10 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.65 percent at 1933.13 points as of 0204
GMT.
Stocks on the move on Wednesday:
**LG ELECTRONICS UP ON EARNINGS JUMP HOPES**
Shares in LG Electronics rose as much as 3.9
percent to their highest in more than a year on expectations
that the South Korean smartphone maker is likely to post a big
jump in earnings as it gained market share from rivals including
Apple and HTC.
LG's operating profit for the January-March period is
expected to increase 176 percent to 295.8 billion Korean won
($259.6 million) from the previous quarter, as it increased
smartphone shipments whereas the likes of Apple, HTC and
BlackBerry suffered from falls, Lee Sun-tae, an analyst
at NH Investment & Securities said in a report on Wednesday.
($1 = 1139.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)