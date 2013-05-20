SEOUL May 20 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.05 percent at 1,987.86 as of 0040 GMT.
The index opened up 0.18 percent at 1,990.36.
Stocks on the move on Monday include:
**SSANGYONG MOTOR SHARES JUMP ON POSITIVE EARNINGS HOPES**
Shares in Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd jumped on
Monday amid expectations the ailing automaker may post a profit
this year.
Ssangyong Motor's factory utilisation and sales were growing
faster than expected, and the company was seen returning to
profit this year, said Yang Hee-joon, an analyst at Taurus
Investment & Securities in a note on Monday.
Taurus raised its target price on the automaker to 11,000
won from 8,000 won.
Shares in Ssangyong Motor were up 6 percent compared with a
0.7 percent gain in the auto index.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)