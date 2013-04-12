SEOUL, April 12 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.2 percent at 1,946.39 as of 1001 GMT. The junior Kosdaq index was up 0.7 percent.

Stocks on the move on Friday:

**YG Entertainment DOWN **

Shares in YG Entertainment inched down after the management agency's rapper Psy released his much-anticipated new single, "Gentlemen," with investors cautious about whether it will be able to replicate the blockbuster success of "Gangnam Style".

"I heard the song, and personally, I don't think it will be as popular as Gangnam style. Gangnam Style was so popular so it will be difficult to repeat the success of the song," said Park Hyun-myeong, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

YG Entertainment was down 0.7 percent after rising for a third day.

**AURORA WORLD UP BY DAILY LIMIT **

Aurora World rose by the daily limit of 15 percent after reports said the company signed a deal to produce and sell character products of Korea's popular singers such as Psy globally with YG Entertainment, in a bid to capitalise on the popularity of Korean pop culture.

Media reports said Aurora World, whose YooHoo & Friends toys feature Happy Meals at McDonald's stores in Europe, signed the licensing deal on Thursday with YG Entertainment, a leading South Korean management agency which has Big Bang boy group and 2NE1 girl group. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)