SEOUL Nov 15 Seoul shares opened lower on Tuesday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro zone countries rekindled worries that the debt crisis in Europe is a long way from being resolved, even after leadership changes in Italy and Greece.

Hynix Semiconductor rose 1.1 percent after SK Telecom agreed to buy a 21 percent stake in the memory chip maker for $3 billion. Shares in SK Telecom were flat.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.61 percent at 1,891.15 as of 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)