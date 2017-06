SEOUL Dec 5 Seoul shares opened modestly higher on Monday helped by positive U.S. job data, but gains were limited ahead of key events in Europe this week and following last week's sharp rally.

Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent after Apple failed to convince a U.S. judge to block Samsung from selling its Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the U.S. market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.53 percent at 1,926.26 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)